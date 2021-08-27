Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given New $206.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) had its price target lifted by Wells Fargo & Company from $203.00 to $206.00 in a report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wolfe Research restated a peer perform rating and issued a $167.00 price target (down from $188.00) on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $224.00 to $231.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. KeyCorp increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $178.00 to $182.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their target price for the stock from $156.00 to $202.00 in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $245.00 to $253.00 and gave the stock a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $191.57.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Shares of PXD opened at $146.89 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $35.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 108.81, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.92. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $151.76. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 52-week low of $76.58 and a 52-week high of $175.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a current ratio of 0.55.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 1st. The oil and gas development company reported $2.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.56 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 7.67% and a net margin of 3.49%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 298.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.32) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 12.57 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 136.59%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PXD. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,603,825 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $182,676,000 after acquiring an additional 14,972 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 88.4% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,044 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 29.1% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,745 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,659,000 after purchasing an additional 3,774 shares during the period. BOKF NA lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 21.3% during the first quarter. BOKF NA now owns 35,435 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $5,628,000 after purchasing an additional 6,217 shares during the period. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 19.7% during the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 22,506 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,574,000 after purchasing an additional 3,704 shares during the period. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

Pioneer Natural Resources Co Operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses in the operation of Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.