Piper Sandler Weighs in on Duolingo Inc’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) – Analysts at Piper Sandler issued their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Duolingo in a note issued to investors on Sunday, August 22nd. Piper Sandler analyst A. Ramnani anticipates that the company will earn ($0.63) per share for the quarter. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $156.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Duolingo’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.34) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.26) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.45) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.29) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($1.57) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.36) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.30) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($1.24) EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective for the company. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a research note on Sunday, August 22nd. They set an “inline” rating and a $140.00 price target for the company. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair began coverage on Duolingo in a research note on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities initiated coverage on Duolingo in a research report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $141.20.

Shares of NYSE DUOL opened at $120.00 on Wednesday. Duolingo has a one year low of $119.68 and a one year high of $152.84.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

