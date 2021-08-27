Platinum Investment Management Limited (ASX:PTM) Raises Dividend to $0.12 Per Share

Platinum Investment Management Limited (ASX:PTM) declared a final dividend on Thursday, August 26th, MarketIndexAU reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.12 per share on Wednesday, September 15th. This represents a dividend yield of 3.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This is a boost from Platinum Investment Management’s previous final dividend of $0.11.

The company has a current ratio of 6.88, a quick ratio of 6.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38.

Platinum Investment Management Company Profile

Platinum Asset Management is a publicly owned hedge fund sponsor. The firm primarily provides its services to pooled investment vehicles. The firm launches and manages equity mutual funds for its clients. It also launches and manages hedge funds for its clients. The firm invests in public equity markets across the globe.

