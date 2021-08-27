Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) Upgraded to Overweight at Fox-Davies Capital

Fox-Davies Capital upgraded shares of Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating in a report issued on Monday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have $110.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on PLXS. Raymond James set a $85.73 price target on shares of Plexus and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Sidoti upgraded Plexus from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on Plexus from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Plexus from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, June 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $103.12.

NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $88.82 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.28 and a beta of 1.20. Plexus has a 52-week low of $64.35 and a 52-week high of $101.17. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The technology company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $814.39 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $797.24 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.17%. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.20 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Plexus will post 4.91 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director J Joel Quadracci bought 2,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 18th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $88.02 per share, with a total value of $249,976.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,167 shares in the company, valued at $102,719.34. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.38% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN grew its position in shares of Plexus by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,205,379 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $201,594,000 after buying an additional 448,141 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Plexus by 3.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,510,343 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $414,229,000 after acquiring an additional 160,457 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its holdings in Plexus by 23.9% in the second quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 704,865 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,432,000 after acquiring an additional 136,167 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI boosted its holdings in Plexus by 17.6% in the first quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 820,729 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $75,376,000 after acquiring an additional 122,869 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its position in Plexus by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,448,995 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $133,076,000 after purchasing an additional 122,213 shares during the period. 89.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plexus

Plexus Corp. engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services. The firm partners with companies to transform concepts into branded products and deliver them to the market. It has partnerships with customers in the healthcare and life sciences; industrial and commercial; communications; and aerospace and defense market sectors.

