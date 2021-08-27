Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.21 Per Share

Brokerages expect Plus Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTV) to announce earnings per share of ($0.21) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Plus Therapeutics’ earnings. Plus Therapeutics reported earnings per share of ($0.39) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 46.2%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Plus Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($0.98) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of ($0.99) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Plus Therapeutics.

Plus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTV) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.02). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.45) EPS.

PSTV has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Plus Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 12th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $7.00 target price on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Plus Therapeutics in a report on Friday, July 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $111,000. State Street Corp acquired a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $88,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Plus Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $104,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Plus Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $334,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PSTV traded down $0.01 on Friday, hitting $1.90. The stock had a trading volume of 3,773 shares, compared to its average volume of 931,985. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.97 million, a PE ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 0.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.21. Plus Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $5.42.

Plus Therapeutics Company Profile

Plus Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of treatments for patients with cancer and other diseases. Its lead drug candidate is Rhenium NanoLiposomes, a patented radiotherapy for patients with recurrent glioblastoma, which is in the Phase 1 dose-finding clinical trial.

