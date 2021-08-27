Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) Releases FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) issued an update on its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Friday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.430-$1.480 for the period. The company issued revenue guidance of $136.10 million-$136.80 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $134.80 million.

Shares of PLYM stock traded up $0.36 on Friday, hitting $22.69. The company had a trading volume of 122,028 shares, compared to its average volume of 244,450. The stock has a market capitalization of $696.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.25. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.72. The company has a current ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59. Plymouth Industrial REIT has a twelve month low of $11.18 and a twelve month high of $23.37.

Get Plymouth Industrial REIT alerts:

Plymouth Industrial REIT (NYSE:PLYM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.66). Plymouth Industrial REIT had a negative net margin of 10.58% and a negative return on equity of 5.66%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Plymouth Industrial REIT will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PLYM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Plymouth Industrial REIT from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Plymouth Industrial REIT from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Plymouth Industrial REIT currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $18.25.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 20.8% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 14,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 133.4% during the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 31,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after acquiring an additional 18,156 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Plymouth Industrial REIT by 81.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 73,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,479,000 after acquiring an additional 33,164 shares during the last quarter. 78.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Plymouth Industrial REIT

Plymouth Industrial REIT, Inc engages in the acquisition, ownership, and management of single and multi-tenant distribution centers, warehouses, and light industrial properties. It seeks to acquire properties that provide income and growth, and enhance shareholder value through active asset management, prudent property re-positioning, and disciplined capital deployment.

Featured Article: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Receive News & Ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plymouth Industrial REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.