Portage Fintech Acquisition Corp’s (NASDAQ:PFTAU) Quiet Period To End on August 30th

Portage Fintech Acquisition’s (NASDAQ:PFTAU) quiet period will expire on Monday, August 30th. Portage Fintech Acquisition had issued 24,000,000 shares in its public offering on July 21st. The total size of the offering was $240,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. During the company’s quiet period, insiders and any underwriters involved in the IPO are restricted from issuing any earnings forecasts or research reports for the company because of regulations issued by the Securities and Exchange Commission. Following the end of the company’s quiet period, it’s expected that the brokerages that served as underwriters on the stock will initiate research coverage on the company.

Shares of PFTAU opened at $9.98 on Friday. Portage Fintech Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.90 and a fifty-two week high of $10.05.

