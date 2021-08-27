Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $27.50 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 16.03% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Portman Ridge Finance Corporation is an investment company. It focuses on investment in consumer products, food and beverages, heathcare, logistics and distribution, media, telecommunication, education, aerospace and defense, industrial and environmental industries. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation, formerly known as KCAP Financial Inc., is based in New York, United States. “

Get Portman Ridge Finance alerts:

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Portman Ridge Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th.

NASDAQ:PTMN opened at $23.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $23.89. The company has a current ratio of 8.29, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.21. Portman Ridge Finance has a 1-year low of $11.52 and a 1-year high of $25.80.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Clayton Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $4,575,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 118.9% during the second quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 12,000 shares during the period. Gables Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the second quarter worth approximately $1,591,000. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its stake in Portman Ridge Finance by 36.0% during the second quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after buying an additional 36,000 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Portman Ridge Finance during the first quarter worth approximately $48,000. 12.87% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

Read More: What are momentum indicators and what do they show?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Portman Ridge Finance Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Portman Ridge Finance and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.