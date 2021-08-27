Portman Ridge Finance (NASDAQ:PTMN) Reaches New 1-Year High After Dividend Announcement

Shares of Portman Ridge Finance Co. (NASDAQ:PTMN) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Thursday following a dividend announcement from the company. The company traded as high as $24.21 and last traded at $24.04, with a volume of 48 shares. The stock had previously closed at $24.00.

The newly announced dividend which will be paid on Thursday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 27th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 10.04%. Portman Ridge Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.59%.

PTMN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Portman Ridge Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.50 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet raised Portman Ridge Finance from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday.

The company has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion, a PE ratio of 20.08 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 8.29 and a current ratio of 8.29. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $23.89.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PTMN. Clayton Partners LLC bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $4,575,000. Usca Ria LLC grew its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 118.9% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 22,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 12,000 shares during the last quarter. Gables Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,591,000. Eidelman Virant Capital grew its position in Portman Ridge Finance by 36.0% in the 2nd quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 136,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after acquiring an additional 36,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Portman Ridge Finance in the 1st quarter valued at $48,000. 12.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Portman Ridge Finance Company Profile (NASDAQ:PTMN)

Portman Ridge Finance Corp seeks investment opportunities in companies located in the US with EBITDA ranging from $5 million to $25 million. The fund targets companies operating in the fields of aerospace/ defense, business services, consumer products, education, food & beverage, healthcare, industrial & environmental services, logistic & distribution and media & telecommunications.

