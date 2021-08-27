POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Shares Purchased by Wrapmanager Inc.

Wrapmanager Inc. increased its holdings in shares of POSCO (NYSE:PKX) by 29.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,134 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc.’s holdings in POSCO were worth $394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of POSCO by 310.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,020,842 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $73,704,000 after acquiring an additional 772,047 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 2.0% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 902,059 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $65,129,000 after buying an additional 17,965 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its holdings in shares of POSCO by 0.4% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 857,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $61,937,000 after buying an additional 3,300 shares in the last quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in POSCO in the second quarter valued at approximately $23,316,000. Finally, Greenline Partners LLC grew its holdings in POSCO by 0.3% in the first quarter. Greenline Partners LLC now owns 247,750 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.94% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on PKX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. UBS Group cut shares of POSCO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. POSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.00.

NYSE:PKX traded up $0.52 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.44. 1,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 182,816. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $74.13. The company has a current ratio of 2.16, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. POSCO has a fifty-two week low of $38.26 and a fifty-two week high of $92.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.13.

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 3rd. The basic materials company reported $3.03 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $14.46 billion for the quarter. POSCO had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 4.93%. Equities analysts anticipate that POSCO will post 11.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

POSCO Company Profile

POSCO engages in the production of steel products. It operates through the following divisions: Steel, Engineering & Construction and Trading. The Steel division produces cold rolled, hot rolled and stain less steel products, plates, wire rods and silicon steel sheets. The Engineering & Construction division engages in the planning, designing and construction of industrial plants, civil engineering projects, commercial and residential buildings.

