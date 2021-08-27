Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) Shares Gap Up to $8.70

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) gapped up prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $8.70, but opened at $8.99. Poseida Therapeutics shares last traded at $9.38, with a volume of 1,390 shares trading hands.

PSTX has been the subject of several research reports. BTIG Research initiated coverage on Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th.

The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $8.92. The company has a market capitalization of $624.01 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.89.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.11). On average, analysts forecast that Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 20,563 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.77, for a total transaction of $200,900.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total value of $35,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 45,485 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $399,813.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 69,757 shares of company stock worth $628,501.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in Poseida Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $107,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $112,000. Institutional investors own 46.01% of the company’s stock.

Poseida Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

