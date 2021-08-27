Poseida Therapeutics Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:PSTX)

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSTX) saw some unusual options trading activity on Thursday. Stock investors bought 2,373 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,727% compared to the typical volume of 62 call options.

A number of research firms have commented on PSTX. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Poseida Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Poseida Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PSTX opened at $10.01 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 7.51, a quick ratio of 7.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Poseida Therapeutics has a 12-month low of $7.81 and a 12-month high of $13.98. The firm has a market cap of $624.01 million and a P/E ratio of -3.89. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $8.92.

Poseida Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.74) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.63) by ($0.11). On average, research analysts predict that Poseida Therapeutics will post -2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Poseida Therapeutics news, insider Matthew A. Spear sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.79, for a total transaction of $35,160.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 45,485 shares in the company, valued at $399,813.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Eric Ostertag sold 41,194 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.61, for a total transaction of $354,680.34. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 542,985 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,675,100.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,757 shares of company stock valued at $628,501 in the last three months.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in PSTX. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Poseida Therapeutics by 326.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,148 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 2,409 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 76.0% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 5,937 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,564 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in shares of Poseida Therapeutics by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 939 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $107,000. Finally, Pinz Capital Management LP bought a new position in Poseida Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $112,000. 46.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poseida Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing therapeutics for patients with high unmet medical needs. The company is developing P-BCMA-101, an autologous chimeric antigen receptor T cell (CAR-T) targeting B cell maturation antigen that is in Phase II clinical trial; P-PSMA-101, an autologous CAR-T product candidate for the treatment of patients with metastatic castrate resistant prostate cancer (mCRPC) is in Phase I clinical trials; P-BCMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate to treat relapsed/refractory multiple myeloma patients; P-MUC1C-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for multiple solid tumor indications; and P-PSMA-ALLO1, an allogeneic CAR-T product candidate for treating mCRPC.

