Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) Short Interest Update

Potomac Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PTBS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 900 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the July 29th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.3 days.

Potomac Bancshares stock opened at $16.75 on Friday. Potomac Bancshares has a fifty-two week low of $9.66 and a fifty-two week high of $17.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $16.01.

About Potomac Bancshares

Potomac Bancshares, Inc engages in the provision of banking services. The firm grants banking solutions including commercial, financial, agricultural, and residential and consumer loans to customers. It also offers deposit products to the market areas as loans such as non-interest-bearing and interest bearing checking accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit in various terms.

