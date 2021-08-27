Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Sells $261,325.00 in Stock

Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI) Director Necip Sayiner sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.53, for a total value of $261,325.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,023 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $420,524.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Power Integrations stock traded up $3.14 on Friday, hitting $108.45. The stock had a trading volume of 404,985 shares, compared to its average volume of 355,484. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.34 and a 52-week high of $108.46. The firm has a market cap of $6.54 billion, a PE ratio of 52.13 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $88.79.

Power Integrations (NASDAQ:POWI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 15.41% and a net margin of 19.78%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio is presently 42.62%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Power Integrations by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,205,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $837,435,000 after acquiring an additional 234,574 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Power Integrations by 1.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,380,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $523,558,000 after purchasing an additional 116,129 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in Power Integrations by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,408,827 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $197,667,000 after purchasing an additional 60,501 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in Power Integrations by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,177,515 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,687,000 after purchasing an additional 61,994 shares during the period. Finally, Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN increased its position in Power Integrations by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 1,821,532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $149,475,000 after purchasing an additional 41,399 shares during the period. 88.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on POWI. Benchmark upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research raised Power Integrations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Northland Securities raised Power Integrations from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $99.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Power Integrations has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $104.63.

Power Integrations, Inc engages in the design, development and marketing of analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits and other electronic components and circuitry used in high voltage power conversion. Its products are used in power converters that convert electricity from a high-voltage source to the type of power required for a specified downstream use.

