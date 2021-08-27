PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of PowerSchool (NYSE:PWSC) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for PowerSchool’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.19 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.10 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.12 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.11 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.09 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.49 EPS.

Shares of PWSC stock opened at $33.60 on Monday. PowerSchool has a 12-month low of $17.57 and a 12-month high of $33.79.

PowerSchool Company Profile

PowerSchool Holdings Inc is a provider of cloud-based software for K-12 education principally in North America. PowerSchool Holdings Inc is based in FOLSOM, Calif.

