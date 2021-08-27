Premier Miton Group (LON:PMI) Trading Up 1.1%

Premier Miton Group plc (LON:PMI)’s stock price was up 1.1% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 180 ($2.35) and last traded at GBX 180 ($2.35). Approximately 8,605 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 183,937 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 178 ($2.33).

Several analysts recently weighed in on PMI shares. Numis Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 212 ($2.77) price target on shares of Premier Miton Group in a report on Friday, May 28th. Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Premier Miton Group from GBX 197 ($2.57) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 176.53. The stock has a market cap of £281.09 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

In related news, insider Sarah Walton acquired 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 181 ($2.36) per share, for a total transaction of £18,100 ($23,647.77).

Premier Miton Group Company Profile (LON:PMI)

Premier Miton Group plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. Premier Miton Group plc was formerly known as Premier Asset Management Group Plc. Premier Miton Group plc was founded in November 2019 and is based in Surrey, United Kingdom.

