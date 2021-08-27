PRIA (PRIA) Market Cap Tops $231,301.28

PRIA (CURRENCY:PRIA) traded up 6.6% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. PRIA has a total market cap of $231,301.28 and approximately $2,131.00 worth of PRIA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One PRIA coin can now be bought for about $3.33 or 0.00006988 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, PRIA has traded down 7.3% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

PRIA Profile

PRIA (CRYPTO:PRIA) is a coin. PRIA’s official Twitter account is @defi_labs_ . The official website for PRIA is pria.eth.link

According to CryptoCompare, “PRIA is an ERC20 token that is exploring beyond the concepts of hyper-deflation. As such, PRIA follows an unprecedented ultra-deflationary monetary policy that is fully automated. Macro contractions and expansions are fully dictated by the smart contract and trading volume. This monetary policy seeks to create an environment where inflation arbitrage is made accessible to all market participants. “

PRIA Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PRIA directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade PRIA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PRIA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

