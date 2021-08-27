Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Acquires 576 Shares of The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD) by 900.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 640 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 576 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in The Trade Desk were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in The Trade Desk in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 61.8% during the 1st quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 55 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $36,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of The Trade Desk during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of The Trade Desk by 480.0% during the 1st quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 58 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.10% of the company’s stock.

Get The Trade Desk alerts:

Shares of TTD opened at $79.18 on Friday. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a one year low of $40.85 and a one year high of $97.28. The company has a market capitalization of $37.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 146.85, a P/E/G ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 2.51. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.67.

The Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $279.97 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.82 million. The Trade Desk had a return on equity of 25.01% and a net margin of 25.44%. The Trade Desk’s quarterly revenue was up 100.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.92 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Eric B. Paley sold 750 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $600.00, for a total value of $450,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 13,821 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,292,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Blake Jeffrey Grayson sold 8,810 shares of The Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $541,815.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 68,962 shares of company stock worth $14,680,739 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.72% of the company’s stock.

TTD has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson increased their price objective on The Trade Desk from $65.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $92.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their target price on The Trade Desk from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $87.58.

The Trade Desk Company Profile

The Trade Desk, Inc offers a technology platform for advertising buyers. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include audio advertising, mobile advertising, native advertising, data management platform, cross-device targeting, and inventory and marketplaces.

Recommended Story: Quiet Period Expirations Explained

Receive News & Ratings for The Trade Desk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Trade Desk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.