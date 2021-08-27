Princeton Global Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Princeton Global Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 54.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,053 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 28,215 shares during the quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AT&T were worth $692,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of T. Newton One Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of AT&T in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Interactive Financial Advisors raised its stake in AT&T by 65.8% in the 1st quarter. Interactive Financial Advisors now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 437 shares during the period. 49.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Scotiabank upgraded AT&T from a “sector underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. Morgan Stanley cut AT&T to an “equal weight” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 16th. New Street Research upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. UBS Group upgraded AT&T from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $32.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Argus cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.09 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.12.

T stock opened at $27.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $28.25. The company has a market capitalization of $193.21 billion, a PE ratio of -87.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.79. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.35 and a 1-year high of $33.88.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $44.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.39 billion. AT&T had a positive return on equity of 12.78% and a negative net margin of 1.11%. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AT&T Inc. will post 3.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 9th were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.69%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 8th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.41%.

AT&T Company Profile

AT&T, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of telecommunications media and technology service. It operates through the following segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, and Latin America. The Communications segment provides services to businesses and consumers located in the U.S., or in U.S.

