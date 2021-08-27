Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) Releases Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.07 EPS

Pro-Dex (NASDAQ:PDEX) announced its earnings results on Wednesday. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Pro-Dex had a return on equity of 30.20% and a net margin of 15.47%.

NASDAQ PDEX traded down $4.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $26.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,452. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $30.05. Pro-Dex has a twelve month low of $21.14 and a twelve month high of $42.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 2.81.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Pro-Dex stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Pro-Dex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDEX) by 11.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,283 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned about 0.09% of Pro-Dex worth $101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 17.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Pro-Dex from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Pro-Dex Company Profile

Pro-Dex, Inc engages in the design, development and manufacture of rotary drive surgical and dental instruments. The firm specializes in medical device and services, industrial and scientific, dental and component, repairs and other. Its products include finished medical devices, micro air-motors, dental products, plastic injection molding and torque wrenches.

