Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) Issues FY 2021 Earnings Guidance

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) updated its FY 2021 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.430-$0.500 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.410. The company issued revenue guidance of $510 million-$530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $537.21 million.Progyny also updated its Q3 2021 guidance to $0.030-$0.070 EPS.

NASDAQ:PGNY traded up $3.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.22. 852,255 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 946,227. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.62. The company has a market cap of $4.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 70.79 and a beta of 1.79. Progyny has a one year low of $23.56 and a one year high of $66.61.

Progyny (NASDAQ:PGNY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.10. Progyny had a return on equity of 27.18% and a net margin of 17.40%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Progyny will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Progyny from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $54.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Progyny in a report on Thursday, April 29th. They set an overweight rating on the stock. Barclays upped their price objective on Progyny from $64.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Guggenheim downgraded Progyny from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, SVB Leerink lowered their price target on Progyny from $64.00 to $59.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $59.50.

In other news, CEO David J. Schlanger sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.70, for a total transaction of $3,185,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,185,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Norman Payson sold 8,330 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.93, for a total transaction of $365,936.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 1,532,375 shares of company stock worth $92,419,074. Corporate insiders own 19.40% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Progyny stock. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 689,333 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200,480 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.77% of Progyny worth $40,671,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 69.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Progyny

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

