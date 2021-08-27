Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Now Covered by Citigroup

Citigroup began coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) in a research note released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $28.00 price target on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Bank of America began coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research note on Monday. They issued an outperform rating on the stock. Barclays assumed coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday. They set an equal weight rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday. They set a hold rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BTIG Research assumed coverage on Project Angel Parent in a research report on Monday. They set a buy rating and a $31.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $29.38.

Shares of MLNK opened at $25.92 on Monday. Project Angel Parent has a 52-week low of $23.00 and a 52-week high of $26.84.

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

