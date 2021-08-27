Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) Now Covered by William Blair

William Blair started coverage on shares of Project Angel Parent (NYSE:MLNK) in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Project Angel Parent’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.09 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.24 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.77 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $0.92 EPS.

NYSE:MLNK opened at $25.92 on Monday. Project Angel Parent has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $26.84.

Project Angel Parent Company Profile

MeridianLink Inc is a cloud-based technology company which enables banks, credit unions, mortgage lenders, specialty lending providers and consumer reporting agencies to streamline loan decision making, loan origination, and customer collection workflows. MeridianLink Inc is based in Costa Mesa, Calif.

