ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) Trading Up 5%

ProPetro Holding Corp. (NYSE:PUMP)’s stock price was up 5% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $7.77 and last traded at $7.77. Approximately 1,801 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 100% from the average daily volume of 1,017,422 shares. The stock had previously closed at $7.40.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.29. The company has a market cap of $803.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.33 and a beta of 3.31.

ProPetro (NYSE:PUMP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02). ProPetro had a negative net margin of 15.33% and a negative return on equity of 8.16%. As a group, research analysts expect that ProPetro Holding Corp. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Spencer D. Armour III sold 32,931 shares of ProPetro stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.90, for a total transaction of $293,085.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 87,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $778,269.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PUMP. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in ProPetro by 9.1% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,055,193 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,249,000 after acquiring an additional 87,646 shares during the last quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth about $1,551,000. Cornercap Investment Counsel Inc. purchased a new stake in ProPetro in the 1st quarter worth about $1,185,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in ProPetro by 84.2% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 92,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 42,121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in ProPetro by 57.3% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 282,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,012,000 after acquiring an additional 102,920 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.16% of the company’s stock.

ProPetro Company Profile (NYSE:PUMP)

ProPetro Holding Corp. is an oilfield services company that engages in the provision of hydraulic fracturing and other complementary services. It operates through the following segments: Hydraulic Fracturing, Cementing, Coil Tubing, Flowback, and Drilling. The Hydraulic Fracturing segment intends to optimize hydrocarbon flow paths during the completion phase of horizontal shale wellbores.

