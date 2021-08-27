Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) Price Target Raised to $75.00 at Wells Fargo & Company

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) had its target price hoisted by Wells Fargo & Company from $74.00 to $75.00 in a research report report published on Thursday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on PEG. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Seaport Global Securities upgraded shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 24th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $62.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $71.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, August 19th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Public Service Enterprise Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, August 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $67.50.

PEG stock opened at $63.79 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.86. Public Service Enterprise Group has a 52-week low of $50.32 and a 52-week high of $65.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.25 and a beta of 0.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Public Service Enterprise Group (NYSE:PEG) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. Public Service Enterprise Group had a net margin of 15.49% and a return on equity of 11.40%. The firm had revenue of $1.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.31 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 8.6% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Public Service Enterprise Group will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Public Service Enterprise Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.48%.

In related news, EVP Tamara Louise Linde sold 29,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.71, for a total value of $1,820,445.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, COO Ralph A. Larossa sold 4,890 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.85, for a total transaction of $307,336.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,480 shares of company stock valued at $2,506,050 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its stake in Public Service Enterprise Group by 1,787.8% in the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 428,349 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,589,000 after purchasing an additional 405,659 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 202.0% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 23,009 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,374,000 after buying an additional 15,389 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,171 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,161,000 after buying an additional 783 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group by 21.7% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,336,211 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $139,566,000 after buying an additional 416,386 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Public Service Enterprise Group during the 2nd quarter valued at about $400,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.10% of the company’s stock.

About Public Service Enterprise Group

Public Service Enterprise Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of electric and gas services. The firm operates through the following two segments: Public Service Electric & Gas Co (PSE&G) and PSEG Power. The PSE&G segment engages in the transmission of electricity and distribution of electricity and natural gas.

