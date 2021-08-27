Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Director Sells $16,098,500.00 in Stock

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $321.97, for a total transaction of $16,098,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

PSA opened at $316.27 on Friday. Public Storage has a 1-year low of $208.19 and a 1-year high of $326.44. The business has a 50-day moving average of $310.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The company has a market cap of $55.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.56, a P/E/G ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.11.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.93 by ($0.96). Public Storage had a net margin of 46.87% and a return on equity of 31.12%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.41 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Public Storage will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $2.00 dividend. This represents a $8.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.40%.

PSA has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Public Storage from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Public Storage from $315.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 16th. Raymond James raised shares of Public Storage from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $350.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Public Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Public Storage in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $312.91.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Strategic Blueprint LLC acquired a new position in shares of Public Storage in the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Public Storage by 373.1% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 123 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services boosted its stake in Public Storage by 62.5% during the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 169 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. 72.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage operates as a real estate investment trust. The firm engages in acquiring, developing, owning and operating self-storage facilities. It operates through the following segments: Self-storage Operations, Ancillary Operations, Investment in PS Business Parks and Investment in Shurgard. The Self-storage Operations segment reflects the rental operations from all self-storage facilities.

