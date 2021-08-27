Pyrk Market Capitalization Achieves $55,298.08 (PYRK)

Pyrk (CURRENCY:PYRK) traded down 12.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on August 27th. One Pyrk coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0035 or 0.00000007 BTC on major exchanges. Pyrk has a total market cap of $55,298.08 and approximately $562.00 worth of Pyrk was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Pyrk has traded 14.5% lower against the US dollar.

About Pyrk

Pyrk (CRYPTO:PYRK) uses the hashing algorithm. Pyrk’s total supply is 15,781,994 coins. Pyrk’s official website is www.pyrk.org . Pyrk’s official Twitter account is @PyrkC and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Pyrk is forum.pyrk.org

According to CryptoCompare, “Pyrk is a crypto­currency based on Bitcoin, with additional features imported from both Dash and Digibyte. Improvements include multiple algorithm Proof of Work with Multishield difficulty adjustment, Masternodes, Private Send, Community Fund Governance, and Simple Tokens based loosely on the Color Coins protocol. Built for the community, Pyrk has 0taken some of the best features of the top utility coins to create a new coin which launched on May 12th 2020. There was no pre-mine nor ICO. “

Pyrk Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pyrk directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pyrk should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pyrk using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

