Q2 2022 Earnings Estimate for Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) Issued By SVB Leerink

Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) – Investment analysts at SVB Leerink cut their Q2 2022 earnings per share estimates for Medtronic in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 25th. SVB Leerink analyst D. Antalffy now anticipates that the medical technology company will earn $1.30 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.36. SVB Leerink has a “Market Perform” rating and a $138.00 price target on the stock. SVB Leerink also issued estimates for Medtronic’s Q3 2022 earnings at $1.39 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.60 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $1.53 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $1.42 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.64 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $6.29 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $6.74 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $137.00 to $146.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Medtronic from $134.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Finally, Argus increased their price target on shares of Medtronic from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 3rd. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $142.26.

MDT opened at $133.37 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 2.14 and a current ratio of 2.65. Medtronic has a 12 month low of $98.94 and a 12 month high of $135.20. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $127.78. The company has a market cap of $179.24 billion, a PE ratio of 50.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 0.80.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.09. Medtronic had a net margin of 11.98% and a return on equity of 11.82%. The firm had revenue of $7.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.88 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.62 EPS. Medtronic’s revenue was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 24th will be issued a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Medtronic news, EVP Sean Salmon sold 28,419 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.08, for a total value of $3,810,419.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,458 shares in the company, valued at $7,301,728.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Geoffrey Martha sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.29, for a total transaction of $1,440,835.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 58,693 shares of company stock worth $7,720,010. 0.52% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nwam LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 4,612 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $545,000 after buying an additional 771 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 23.0% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 3,514 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 8.7% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 7,572 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $894,000 after purchasing an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its stake in shares of Medtronic by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 4,940 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Medtronic in the 1st quarter valued at $294,000. 73.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

