Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) Boosted by William Blair

Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP) – Investment analysts at William Blair upped their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for Advance Auto Parts in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, August 25th. William Blair analyst D. Hofkin now forecasts that the company will earn $2.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $2.51. William Blair also issued estimates for Advance Auto Parts’ Q4 2021 earnings at $1.98 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $11.50 EPS.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on AAP. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $220.00 price target (up from $210.00) on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research note on Wednesday. Wedbush upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Raymond James raised Advance Auto Parts from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised Advance Auto Parts from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $180.00 to $227.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Advance Auto Parts has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.63.

Shares of AAP stock opened at $208.82 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The company has a market cap of $13.66 billion, a PE ratio of 22.38, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a 50-day moving average of $208.39. Advance Auto Parts has a one year low of $142.46 and a one year high of $217.69.

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The company reported $3.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.04 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.65 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 20.48%. The company’s revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.92 EPS.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Advance Auto Parts’s payout ratio is presently 47.00%.

In other Advance Auto Parts news, EVP Natalie Schechtman sold 3,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.58, for a total transaction of $632,256.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,545 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,095,581.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Carla Jean Bailo purchased 400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $197.80 per share, with a total value of $79,120.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,964 shares in the company, valued at $388,479.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter worth $31,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 59.0% in the first quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 186 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new position in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the second quarter worth $34,000. WealthShield Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 39.2% in the second quarter. WealthShield Partners LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 182.8% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 181 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. 89.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts, Inc engages in the supply and distribution of aftermarket automotive products for both professional installers and do-it-yourself customers. It operates through the following segments: Northern Division, Southern Division, Carquest Canada, Independents and Worldpac. Advance Auto Parts offers replacement parts, performance parts, accessories, oil and fluids, engine parts, brakes, batteries, accessories, and tools and garage.

