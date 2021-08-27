Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) Decreased by Piper Sandler

Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Energy Transfer in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Piper Sandler analyst P. Hammond now forecasts that the pipeline company will post earnings per share of $0.31 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.40. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Energy Transfer’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.29 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.94 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.32 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $1.42 EPS.

Energy Transfer (NYSE:ET) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The pipeline company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by ($0.06). The firm had revenue of $15.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 16.03% and a net margin of 6.99%.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Energy Transfer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Energy Transfer from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $12.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Energy Transfer from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $12.40.

ET stock opened at $9.20 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $24.88 billion, a PE ratio of 7.02 and a beta of 2.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.77. Energy Transfer has a one year low of $4.98 and a one year high of $11.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $9.94.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.1525 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 5th. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.63%. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -338.89%.

In other news, CFO Bradford D. Whitehurst acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $46,050.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ray W. Washburne acquired 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $8.90 per share, for a total transaction of $890,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have purchased 2,150,370 shares of company stock valued at $19,860,670. 3.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ET. Blackstone Inc raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Blackstone Inc now owns 152,981,963 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,626,199,000 after purchasing an additional 21,391,372 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 12.7% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 74,872,227 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,018,000 after purchasing an additional 8,437,563 shares in the last quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 39.0% in the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 45,986,769 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $488,840,000 after purchasing an additional 12,906,763 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,134,032 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $394,734,000 after purchasing an additional 12,133,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 24,054,557 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $255,700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,618,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.96% of the company’s stock.

Energy Transfer LP provides natural gas pipeline transportation and transmission services. It operates through the following segments: Intrastate Transportation and Storage, Interstate Transportation and Storage, Midstream, NGL and Refined Products Transportation and Services, Crude Oil Transportation and Services, Investment in Sunoco LP, Investment in USAC, and All Other.

