Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) Cut by Analyst

Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Euronet Worldwide in a report released on Monday, August 23rd. Truist Securiti analyst A. Jeffrey now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings of $3.04 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $3.46. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Euronet Worldwide’s FY2022 earnings at $8.27 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on EEFT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Euronet Worldwide from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $113.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $180.00 price objective on shares of Euronet Worldwide in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Euronet Worldwide presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.50.

Shares of EEFT opened at $133.66 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.57 and a beta of 1.63. Euronet Worldwide has a 12-month low of $86.06 and a 12-month high of $167.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company’s fifty day moving average is $135.71.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.10). Euronet Worldwide had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 4.03%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 14.5% during the second quarter. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd now owns 185,079 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,051,000 after acquiring an additional 23,486 shares in the last quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.1% during the second quarter. Hahn Capital Management LLC now owns 172,337 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $23,326,000 after acquiring an additional 9,837 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 6.5% during the second quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,879 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after acquiring an additional 479 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 36.0% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 33,814 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,576,000 after acquiring an additional 8,946 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new position in shares of Euronet Worldwide during the second quarter valued at about $377,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.86% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director M Jeannine Strandjord bought 1,166 shares of Euronet Worldwide stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $146.50 per share, for a total transaction of $170,819.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 48,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,032,000. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.20% of the company’s stock.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, agents, retailers, merchants, content providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

