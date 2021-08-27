Q3 2022 EPS Estimates for Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) Raised by Jefferies Financial Group

Ulta Beauty, Inc. (NASDAQ:ULTA) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Ulta Beauty in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Wissink now anticipates that the specialty retailer will post earnings of $2.39 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $2.12. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Ulta Beauty’s Q3 2023 earnings at $2.78 EPS.

Ulta Beauty (NASDAQ:ULTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $4.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.56 by $2.00. Ulta Beauty had a net margin of 7.01% and a return on equity of 29.86%. The company had revenue of $1.97 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.73 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 60.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $455.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Ulta Beauty from $360.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Ulta Beauty from $395.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $399.14.

ULTA opened at $388.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $349.20. The firm has a market cap of $21.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.70. Ulta Beauty has a twelve month low of $200.50 and a twelve month high of $414.98.

In other Ulta Beauty news, Director George R. Mrkonic, Jr. sold 595 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.30, for a total transaction of $196,528.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mary N. Dillon sold 81,663 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.58, for a total transaction of $26,587,839.54. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 97,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $31,636,283.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 92,821 shares of company stock worth $30,405,297. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Algert Global LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 66.0% in the 1st quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 4,355 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,732 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 960,717 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $296,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,225 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 140,211 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $43,347,000 after purchasing an additional 17,675 shares during the last quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Zevin Asset Management LLC now owns 34,706 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,730,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Ulta Beauty by 1,456.2% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 60,256 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $18,629,000 after purchasing an additional 56,384 shares during the last quarter. 81.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ulta Beauty, Inc operates as a retailer of beauty products in the United States. The company's stores offer cosmetics, fragrances, skincare and haircare products, bath and body products, and salon styling tools; professional hair products; salon services, including hair, skin, makeup, and brow services; and others, including nail products and accessories.

