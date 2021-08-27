Q4 2022 EPS Estimates for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Raised by KeyCorp

Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp lifted their Q4 2022 EPS estimates for Williams-Sonoma in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 25th. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas now forecasts that the specialty retailer will post earnings per share of $4.57 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $4.25.

Williams-Sonoma (NYSE:WSM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $3.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.55 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $1.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Williams-Sonoma had a net margin of 11.97% and a return on equity of 60.81%. The business’s revenue was up 30.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.80 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Friday, July 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $179.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $191.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $144.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $193.00 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Williams-Sonoma currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $174.18.

WSM opened at $186.68 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $159.83. The firm has a market cap of $14.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.66. Williams-Sonoma has a twelve month low of $81.76 and a twelve month high of $204.41.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Friday, July 23rd will be given a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 22nd. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.26%. Williams-Sonoma’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.11%.

In other news, CEO Laura Alber sold 5,000 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $166.78, for a total value of $833,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 543,962 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $90,721,982.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Sabrina Simmons sold 1,107 shares of Williams-Sonoma stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.68, for a total transaction of $191,156.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,731 shares in the company, valued at $2,543,749.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,607 shares of company stock worth $17,355,134. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in WSM. Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $56,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Williams-Sonoma by 5.1% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 37,903 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,133,000 after purchasing an additional 1,839 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $132,000. BOKF NA acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $205,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the first quarter worth approximately $442,000. 89.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Williams-Sonoma Company Profile

Williams-Sonoma, Inc engages in the retailing of home products. It operates through the following segments: Pottery Barn, West Elm, Williams Sonoma, Pottery Barn Kids and Teen and Other. The Other segment includes net revenues from international franchise operations, Rejuvenation and Mark and Graham.

