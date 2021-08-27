QASH Achieves Market Cap of $24.50 Million (QASH)

QASH (CURRENCY:QASH) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. Over the last week, QASH has traded up 14.6% against the dollar. QASH has a market capitalization of $24.50 million and approximately $552,139.00 worth of QASH was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One QASH coin can now be bought for $0.0700 or 0.00000145 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get QASH alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002074 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.77 or 0.00053441 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.48 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.80 or 0.00014111 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002076 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $25.63 or 0.00053155 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $373.13 or 0.00773767 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.39 or 0.00100337 BTC.

About QASH

QASH is a coin. It launched on October 10th, 2017. QASH’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 350,000,000 coins. The official message board for QASH is blog.liquid.com . The official website for QASH is www.liquid.com . The Reddit community for QASH is /r/LiquidQash . QASH’s official Twitter account is @QUOINE_SG and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Quoine Liquid is a trading platform that aims to combine every liquidity source into a single highly liquid tradable order book. The Quoine Liquid team will empower their services with the blockchain technology and consequently allow the migration of financial institutions to a decentralized platform. The platform is built on top of QUOINE's existing technologies like, a Matching Engine, a Smart Order routing, and a currency conversion engine. QASH is an ERC-20 token that will allow users to benefit from the platform services and also work as a trading asset. “

Buying and Selling QASH

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QASH directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QASH should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QASH using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for QASH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QASH and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.