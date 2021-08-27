Quanterix (NASDAQ:QTRX) Shares Gap Up to $45.96

Quanterix Co. (NASDAQ:QTRX) gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $45.96, but opened at $48.99. Quanterix shares last traded at $49.37, with a volume of 529 shares trading hands.

QTRX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Quanterix from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. SVB Leerink reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quanterix in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Quanterix in a research note on Friday, June 4th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reduced their price objective on Quanterix from $90.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $54.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.84 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.26 and a beta of 1.53.

In other news, Director Marijn E. Dekkers sold 7,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.05, for a total transaction of $418,930.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO E Kevin Hrusovsky sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.01, for a total value of $330,050.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 43,954 shares of company stock valued at $2,470,023 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 15.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Quanterix in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. FORA Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 326.5% in the 2nd quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 1,224 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 937 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Quanterix by 103.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,489 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after acquiring an additional 756 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 1st quarter worth approximately $87,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP bought a new stake in shares of Quanterix in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $87,000. 68.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quanterix Company Profile

Quanterix Corp. engages in the development of ultra-sensitive digital immunoassay platform that advances precision health for life sciences research and diagnostics. Its products and services include Simoa Assay Kits, HD-X analyzer, SR-X Biomarker Detection System, SP-X Imaging and Analysis System, 2470 Arrayer, Simoa Accelerator Laboratory, Uman NF-Light, and Homebrew -Custom Assay Development.

