Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Qube’s previous final dividend of $0.02.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.
Qube Company Profile
Read More: What is the 52-week high/low?
Receive News & Ratings for Qube Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qube and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.