Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB) Declares Dividend Increase – $0.04 Per Share

Qube Holdings Limited (ASX:QUB) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 21st will be paid a dividend of 0.035 per share on Thursday, October 21st. This represents a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 20th. This is a boost from Qube’s previous final dividend of $0.02.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.27, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Qube Company Profile

Qube Holdings Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated import and export logistics services in Australia. The company's Operating Division offers services relating to the import and export of primarily containerized cargo. This division provides various services, including physical and documentary processes, and tasks of the import/export supply chain, such as road and rail transport of containers to and from ports, operation of container parks, customs and quarantine services, warehousing, intermodal terminals, international freight forwarding, and bulk rail haulage for rural commodities.

