Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) CEO Howard S. Jonas Purchases 112,561 Shares of Stock

Rafael Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RFL) CEO Howard S. Jonas acquired 112,561 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $44.92 per share, for a total transaction of $5,056,240.12. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of NYSE:RFL opened at $49.41 on Friday. Rafael Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.80 and a 12 month high of $66.44. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $51.53. The firm has a market cap of $875.25 million, a PE ratio of -45.75 and a beta of 2.33.

Rafael (NYSE:RFL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, June 14th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter. Rafael had a negative return on equity of 4.52% and a negative net margin of 414.17%. The business had revenue of $0.99 million during the quarter.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. New York State Teachers Retirement System acquired a new position in shares of Rafael in the first quarter worth approximately $32,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new position in Rafael during the first quarter worth $36,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Rafael during the first quarter worth $48,000. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in Rafael by 24.9% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 1,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Rafael by 27.0% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 27.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, TheStreet upgraded Rafael from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th.

Rafael Company Profile

Rafael Holdings, Inc owns interest in commercial real estate assets and clinical stage pharmaceutical companies. It operates through the Real Estate and Pharmaceuticals segments. The Real Estate segment refers to the real estate holdings. The Pharmaceuticals segment is comprised of debt interests and warrants in Rafael Pharmaceuticals and a majority equity interest in LipoMedix Pharmaceuticals.

