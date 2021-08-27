RAI Finance (RAI) Hits Market Cap of $33.11 Million

RAI Finance (CURRENCY:RAI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on August 27th. RAI Finance has a total market cap of $33.11 million and $5.48 million worth of RAI Finance was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, RAI Finance has traded down 8.8% against the dollar. One RAI Finance coin can now be bought for approximately $0.68 or 0.00001391 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002043 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.16 or 0.00002368 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $26.25 or 0.00053599 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $63.00 or 0.00128637 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $74.62 or 0.00152376 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.72 or 0.00003516 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $48,308.71 or 0.98641328 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $490.45 or 0.01001450 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.22 or 0.06608026 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

RAI Finance Coin Profile

RAI Finance’s genesis date was February 13th, 2021. RAI Finance’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,602,731 coins. RAI Finance’s official Twitter account is @reflexerfinance

According to CryptoCompare, “Reflexer is a platform where anyone can use their crypto collateral to issue reflex indexes. Reflex indexes are stable assets that are not pegged to anything. RAI is a non pegged, ETH backed stable asset. It is useful as more “stable” collateral for other DeFi protocols (compared to ETH or BTC) or as a stable asset with an embedded interest rate. “

RAI Finance Coin Trading

