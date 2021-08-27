Ramsay Health Care Limited Plans Final Dividend of $1.03 (ASX:RHC)

Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHC) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 5th.

The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.14.

About Ramsay Health Care

Ramsay Health Care Limited provides health care services to public and private patients. The company's health care services comprise day surgery procedures and other surgeries, as well as psychiatric care and rehabilitation services. It operates through approximately 500 locations across Australia, the United Kingdom, France, Sweden, Norway, Denmark, Germany, Indonesia, Malaysia, Hong Kong, and Italy.

