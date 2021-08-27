Ramsay Health Care Limited Plans Final Dividend of $1.03 (ASX:RHC)

Ramsay Health Care Limited (ASX:RHC) announced a final dividend on Friday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th will be given a dividend of 1.03 per share on Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Sunday, September 5th.
The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 196.14.
About Ramsay Health Care
Featured Article: Conference Calls
Receive News & Ratings for Ramsay Health Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramsay Health Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.