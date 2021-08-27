Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) to Post FY2021 Earnings of ($0.76) Per Share, Cantor Fitzgerald Forecasts

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:RANI) – Analysts at Cantor Fitzgerald issued their FY2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Rani Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald analyst B. Folkes expects that the company will post earnings of ($0.76) per share for the year. Cantor Fitzgerald currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald also issued estimates for Rani Therapeutics’ FY2022 earnings at ($0.96) EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $23.00 price target for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Rani Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $24.00 price target for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $23.50.

Shares of NASDAQ RANI opened at $20.48 on Friday. Rani Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $9.24 and a 1 year high of $29.40.

Rani Therapeutics Company Profile

Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is a clinical stage biotherapeutics company. It focused on advancing technologies to enable the development of orally administered biologics. Rani Therapeutics Holdings Inc is based in SAN JOSE, Calif.

