Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $19.60 EPS

Rapid Micro Biosystems (NASDAQ:RPID) released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The company reported ($20.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.41) by ($19.60), MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NASDAQ RPID traded down $2.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $20.30. The stock had a trading volume of 187,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 197,101. Rapid Micro Biosystems has a fifty-two week low of $17.53 and a fifty-two week high of $27.04.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on RPID. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Cowen began coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Rapid Micro Biosystems in a research report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company.

Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is a life sciences technology company. It provides automation solutions to healthcare products. Rapid Micro Biosystems Inc is based in LOWELL, Mass.

