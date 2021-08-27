Rapidz Achieves Market Capitalization of $482,244.83 (RPZX)

Rapidz (CURRENCY:RPZX) traded up 40.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 27th. Over the last week, Rapidz has traded up 29.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Rapidz coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges. Rapidz has a market capitalization of $482,244.83 and approximately $12,469.00 worth of Rapidz was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002111 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00052868 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003024 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.76 or 0.00014264 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002112 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $25.06 or 0.00052870 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $360.63 or 0.00760985 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $47.10 or 0.00099393 BTC.

About Rapidz

RPZX is a coin. Rapidz’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,847,661,820 coins. Rapidz’s official Twitter account is @rapidzpay and its Facebook page is accessible here . Rapidz’s official website is www.rapidz.io . Rapidz’s official message board is www.rapidz.io/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “Rapidz is an international financial technology company. It provides a decentralized payment system which aims to improve merchant profitability and customer convenience. Rapidz strives to make payments convenient, fast, safe and efficient. RapidzPay was established in 2017 and now operates offices in Switzerland, Thailand, and Taiwan. The company is founded by a team of financial technology and blockchain experts with the core mission to bring cryptocurrency to the masses. RapidzPay™ current endeavor is to increase its active cryptocurrency users to over 50 million, and reach a market capitalization to over 1 trillion USD. This objective will be accomplished by by utilizing Rapidz ecosystem of products, as well as by the Rapidz token (RPZX). “

Buying and Selling Rapidz

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rapidz directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rapidz should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Rapidz using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

