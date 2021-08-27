Raymond James Increases Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) Price Target to $35.00

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $32.00 to $35.00 in a report issued on Thursday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Premier Financial from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th.

Get Premier Financial alerts:

Premier Financial stock opened at $29.54 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.10 billion, a PE ratio of 8.56 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.90. Premier Financial has a 1 year low of $14.74 and a 1 year high of $35.90. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.14.

Premier Financial (NASDAQ:PFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $74.16 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $76.30 million. Premier Financial had a net margin of 38.97% and a return on equity of 13.47%. On average, research analysts predict that Premier Financial will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This is a boost from Premier Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Premier Financial’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.13%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Premier Financial by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,556,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,283,000 after purchasing an additional 102,664 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Premier Financial by 1.3% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,364,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,756,000 after acquiring an additional 17,500 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in Premier Financial by 1.0% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,346,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,790,000 after acquiring an additional 13,328 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Premier Financial by 660.1% during the first quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 971,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,305,000 after acquiring an additional 843,489 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Premier Financial by 10.1% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 840,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,868,000 after acquiring an additional 77,153 shares during the last quarter. 61.85% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Premier Financial Company Profile

Premier Financial Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking business. It focuses on traditional banking and property and casualty, life and, group health insurance products. It offers family real estate, multi-family residential and non-residential, consumer, commercial, construction, and home equity and improvement loans.

See Also: Certificate of Deposit (CD)

Receive News & Ratings for Premier Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Premier Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.