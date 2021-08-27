Raymond James Raises ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) Price Target to $40.00

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) had its target price raised by equities researchers at Raymond James from $35.00 to $40.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 13.38% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also commented on SCSC. Northcoast Research upgraded ScanSource from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut ScanSource from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NASDAQ:SCSC opened at $35.28 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $898.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.88 and a beta of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.79. ScanSource has a 1-year low of $18.25 and a 1-year high of $37.66.

ScanSource (NASDAQ:SCSC) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The industrial products company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $852.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $759.75 million. ScanSource had a negative net margin of 7.84% and a positive return on equity of 7.38%. ScanSource’s revenue for the quarter was up 34.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ScanSource will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 17,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $495,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its position in ScanSource by 3.0% during the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,641 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $409,000 after acquiring an additional 396 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in ScanSource by 2.1% during the second quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 20,453 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $576,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in ScanSource by 1.2% during the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 35,698 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,004,000 after acquiring an additional 423 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of ScanSource by 3,772.7% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 852 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 830 shares during the period. 86.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ScanSource Company Profile

ScanSource, Inc engages in the development and provision of technology products and services. It operates through the Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security; and Worldwide Communications and Services segments. The Worldwide Barcode, Networking and Security segment offers enterprise mobile computing, cyber security, automatic identification and data capture, point-of-sale, electronic physical security, and three-dimensional printing technologies.

