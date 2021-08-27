Raymond James Reaffirms “Outperform” Rating for Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT)

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by Raymond James in a report issued on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. They currently have a $9.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ target price points to a potential upside of 36.16% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Colliers Securities reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Leede Jones Gab reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research report on Wednesday, June 2nd. Finally, Beacon Securities reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Quipt Home Medical in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st.

QIPT opened at $6.61 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. Quipt Home Medical has a 1-year low of $3.48 and a 1-year high of $8.40. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.91.

Quipt Home Medical (NASDAQ:QIPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 22nd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.16. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Quipt Home Medical will post -0.34 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CLARET ASSET MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth $17,171,000. Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth $1,459,000. Alpine Woods Capital Investors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Quipt Home Medical in the second quarter worth $549,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at $273,000. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. purchased a new position in Quipt Home Medical during the second quarter valued at $219,000. 0.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Quipt Home Medical Company Profile

Quipt Home Medical Corp. provides in-home monitoring equipment, supplies, and services for patients in the United States. It offers daily and ambulatory aides; power mobility equipment; BiPAP and CPAP machines, oxygen concentrators, and ventilators; oxygen therapy; sleep apnea and PAP treatment equipment; disease management services; and home ventilator equipment, as well as rents respiratory equipment.

