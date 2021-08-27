Raymond James Weighs in on OceanaGold Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (TSE:OGC)

OceanaGold Co. (TSE:OGC) – Equities research analysts at Raymond James dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of OceanaGold in a report issued on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James analyst F. Hamed now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.05. Raymond James currently has a “Ouperform” rating and a $3.25 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for OceanaGold’s FY2021 earnings at $0.20 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on OceanaGold to C$2.55 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Barclays lowered OceanaGold from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. CIBC restated a “neutral” rating and issued a C$3.00 price target on shares of OceanaGold in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, National Bankshares cut their price target on OceanaGold from C$3.50 to C$3.25 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$3.47.

TSE OGC opened at C$2.20 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$2.32. The stock has a market cap of C$1.55 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.66. OceanaGold has a fifty-two week low of C$1.58 and a fifty-two week high of C$3.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.67, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.53.

In related news, Director Catherine Gignac bought 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$2.37 per share, for a total transaction of C$237,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$237,000.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine located in the Nueva Vizcaya and Quirino provinces on the island of Luzon in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and the Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

