RealNetworks’ (RNWK) Market Perform Rating Reiterated at Lake Street Capital

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK)‘s stock had its “market perform” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Lake Street Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $6.00 price target on the technology company’s stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 209.28% from the company’s current price.

Shares of NASDAQ:RNWK opened at $1.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $91.19 million, a P/E ratio of -11.41 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.98. RealNetworks has a fifty-two week low of $1.12 and a fifty-two week high of $6.66.

RealNetworks (NASDAQ:RNWK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The technology company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.10. RealNetworks had a negative net margin of 10.67% and a negative return on equity of 3.52%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of RealNetworks in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 20.65% of the company’s stock.

About RealNetworks

RealNetworks, Inc engages in the provision of network-delivered digital media applications and services to manage, play, and share digital media. It offers SAFR, RealPlayer, Kontxt, Gamehouse, Realtimes, RealMedia, and mobile services. It operates through the following segment: Consumer Media, Mobile Services, Games, and Corporate.

