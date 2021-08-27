Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Updates for MediaAlpha (MAX)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of MediaAlpha (NYSE: MAX) recently:

8/18/2021 – MediaAlpha had its price target lowered by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $65.00 to $41.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/17/2021 – MediaAlpha was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “MediaAlpha Inc. provides real-time programmatic technology platform specializing in vertical search and metasearch. MediaAlpha Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

8/16/2021 – MediaAlpha is now covered by analysts at Wolfe Research. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $30.00 price target on the stock.

8/13/2021 – MediaAlpha had its price target lowered by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $70.00 to $65.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

7/15/2021 – MediaAlpha was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MediaAlpha Inc. provides real-time programmatic technology platform specializing in vertical search and metasearch. MediaAlpha Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

7/14/2021 – MediaAlpha was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $39.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MediaAlpha Inc. provides real-time programmatic technology platform specializing in vertical search and metasearch. MediaAlpha Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

7/1/2021 – MediaAlpha was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “MediaAlpha Inc. provides real-time programmatic technology platform specializing in vertical search and metasearch. MediaAlpha Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

6/30/2021 – MediaAlpha was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $49.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “MediaAlpha Inc. provides real-time programmatic technology platform specializing in vertical search and metasearch. MediaAlpha Inc. is based in SEATTLE. “

Shares of NYSE MAX traded up $1.95 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $24.18. 251,867 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 257,774. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion and a PE ratio of -172.71. MediaAlpha, Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.12 and a twelve month high of $70.33.

Get MediaAlpha Inc alerts:

MediaAlpha (NYSE:MAX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $157.35 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.38 million. As a group, analysts expect that MediaAlpha, Inc. will post 0.1 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Brian Mikalis sold 12,924 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.96, for a total value of $529,367.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 23,133 shares in the company, valued at approximately $947,527.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, insider Tigran Sinanyan sold 1,500 shares of MediaAlpha stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.64, for a total transaction of $50,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,622 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,524.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 200,528 shares of company stock valued at $7,273,751 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 10.21% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the fourth quarter worth $1,563,000. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth $243,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of MediaAlpha in the first quarter worth $889,000. Emerald Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 16.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 635,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,503,000 after acquiring an additional 88,712 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust grew its stake in shares of MediaAlpha by 30.2% in the first quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 666,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,605,000 after acquiring an additional 154,640 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.94% of the company’s stock.

MediaAlpha, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates insurance customer acquisition platform in the United States. Its real-time customer acquisition and predictive analytics platform allows insurance carriers, distributors, and other clients to acquire customers and optimize customer acquisition in various verticals of property and casualty insurance, health insurance, and life insurance.

Featured Article: What is Call Option Volume?

Receive News & Ratings for MediaAlpha Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MediaAlpha Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.