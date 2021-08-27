Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) Short Interest Down 70.1% in August

Reckitt Benckiser Group plc (OTCMKTS:RBGLY) saw a large drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 13th, there was short interest totalling 267,200 shares, a drop of 70.1% from the July 29th total of 894,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,370,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.1 days.

Shares of RBGLY stock opened at $15.29 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $54.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average is $16.90. Reckitt Benckiser Group has a 52 week low of $15.21 and a 52 week high of $20.51.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.186 per share. This is an increase from Reckitt Benckiser Group’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Reckitt Benckiser Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.05%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Partners raised shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 4th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Reckitt Benckiser Group from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Reckitt Benckiser Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4,009.50.

Reckitt Benckiser Group Company Profile

Reckitt Benckiser Group Plc engages in the manufacture and trade of health, hygiene and home products. It operates through Health and Hygiene Home segments. The Health segment focuses on infant and child nutrition; health relief; health hygiene; and vitamins, minerals and supplements. The Hygiene Home segment focuses on the household sector.

