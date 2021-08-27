Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 3,417 Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH)

Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 3,417 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Athene in the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. increased its stake in Athene by 207.6% during the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in Athene during the 1st quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P acquired a new position in Athene during the 1st quarter valued at about $116,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Athene alerts:

Several equities analysts have commented on ATH shares. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of Athene from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of Athene from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 14th. Truist cut shares of Athene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Athene from $66.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Finally, Truist Financial cut shares of Athene to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Thirteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.98.

Shares of ATH opened at $64.76 on Friday. Athene Holding Ltd. has a one year low of $30.05 and a one year high of $70.37. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $65.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.42 billion, a PE ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.60.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The insurance provider reported $5.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.40 by $1.64. Athene had a net margin of 16.61% and a return on equity of 14.06%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Athene Holding Ltd. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert L. Borden sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.88, for a total value of $125,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 15,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $949,928.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Martin P. Klein sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.54, for a total transaction of $75,048.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,233,703.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,174 shares of company stock valued at $984,920. Corporate insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Athene Company Profile

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

Recommended Story: What is the strike price in options trading?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH).

Receive News & Ratings for Athene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Athene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.